Defense attorney says informants lying in high-profile Punta Gorda cases
An attorney for Michael Russo -- who's accused of shooting Kyle Farishian and lighting him on fire at a Punta Gorda 7-Eleven last fall -- filed a written not guilty plea on behalf of his client Tuesday.
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Apr 10
|Teresa McDonald
|114
|hoyusehold dog limits in PGI?
|Apr 9
|savantgary
|1
|Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'...
|Apr 8
|Ice Man
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Apr 5
|Not Paul Herman K...
|32
|Tern Bay (Jan '10)
|Apr 5
|Mel
|6
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|11
|Labor ready / people ready
|Mar 22
|Gina
|1
