Defense attorney says informants lying in high-profile Punta Gorda cases

Thursday Apr 6

An attorney for Michael Russo -- who's accused of shooting Kyle Farishian and lighting him on fire at a Punta Gorda 7-Eleven last fall -- filed a written not guilty plea on behalf of his client Tuesday. An attorney for Michael Russo -- who's accused of shooting Kyle Farishian and lighting him on fire at a Punta Gorda 7-Eleven last fall -- filed a written not guilty plea on behalf of his client Tuesday.

