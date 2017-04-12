Charlotte County considers lower resi...

Charlotte County considers lower residential speed limits

There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Yesterday, titled Charlotte County considers lower residential speed limits. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

DEEP CREEK, Fla. A new ordinance could lower speed limits in residential areas across Charlotte County following the request of some residents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jenson_2012

Punta Gorda, FL

#1 17 hrs ago
I definitely believe that the speed limit should be lowered on Sandhill in Deep Creek because although the posted speed is 45mph people go from 45 to 80 depending on what type of vehicle it is. Motorcyclists go the fastest. It is also a problem on Deep Creek Blvd. I believe the permanent residents are fed up with all of the appending that they call law enforcement to come sit in their driveways to help deter the speeders.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) 15 hr John 12
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Apr 10 Teresa McDonald 114
hoyusehold dog limits in PGI? Apr 9 savantgary 1
News Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'... Apr 8 Ice Man 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Apr 5 Not Paul Herman K... 32
Tern Bay (Jan '10) Apr 5 Mel 6
Labor ready / people ready Mar 22 Gina 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC