Charlotte County considers lower residential speed limits
There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Yesterday, titled Charlotte County considers lower residential speed limits. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:
DEEP CREEK, Fla. A new ordinance could lower speed limits in residential areas across Charlotte County following the request of some residents.
#1 17 hrs ago
I definitely believe that the speed limit should be lowered on Sandhill in Deep Creek because although the posted speed is 45mph people go from 45 to 80 depending on what type of vehicle it is. Motorcyclists go the fastest. It is also a problem on Deep Creek Blvd. I believe the permanent residents are fed up with all of the appending that they call law enforcement to come sit in their driveways to help deter the speeders.
