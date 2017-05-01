Cape Coral begins pumping water from Southwest Aggregates Reservoir to freshwater canal system

The City of Cape Coral has launched the test run to pump water from the reservoir property at Southwest Aggregates in Punta Gorda into the freshwater canal system in Cape Coral. The city will pump 8.5 MGD for the next 48 hours and, if the initial test run is successful, Cape Coral will be permitted to pump up to 17 MGD from the reservoir by Sunday.

