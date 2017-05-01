Cape Coral begins pumping water from Southwest Aggregates Reservoir to freshwater canal system
The City of Cape Coral has launched the test run to pump water from the reservoir property at Southwest Aggregates in Punta Gorda into the freshwater canal system in Cape Coral. The city will pump 8.5 MGD for the next 48 hours and, if the initial test run is successful, Cape Coral will be permitted to pump up to 17 MGD from the reservoir by Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|Mon
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|Apr 28
|ICE MAN
|1
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|Apr 27
|Prince John
|3
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Apr 27
|RETIRED LEO
|34
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC