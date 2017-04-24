Bodies identified in homicidal vehicle fire in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla -- The idenitification of two bodies found in a burned vehicle were released by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Emmanuel Marmolejos, 21, and Anthony Espinosa, 28, were identified in the vehicle fire in December.
