Ailing former officer hits hard times in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A retired police officer who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and cancer is one rent payment away from losing his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Apr 10
|Teresa McDonald
|114
|hoyusehold dog limits in PGI?
|Apr 9
|savantgary
|1
|Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'...
|Apr 8
|Ice Man
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Apr 5
|Not Paul Herman K...
|32
|Tern Bay (Jan '10)
|Apr 5
|Mel
|6
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|11
|Labor ready / people ready
|Mar 22
|Gina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC