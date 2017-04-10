5 things to know for Thursday, April 6th

5 things to know for Thursday, April 6th

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: NBC2 News

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet for the first time Thursday and will seek to forge a connection and to stabilize the world's most important diplomatic relationship, despite a gulf between them in experience, temperament and global outlook. A brush fire is nearly 100 percent contained after consuming more than 160 acres in Punta Gorda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mon Teresa McDonald 114
hoyusehold dog limits in PGI? Apr 9 savantgary 1
News Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'... Apr 8 Ice Man 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Apr 5 Not Paul Herman K... 32
Tern Bay (Jan '10) Apr 5 Mel 6
Nude beach (Apr '13) Apr 4 Gary 11
Labor ready / people ready Mar 22 Gina 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC