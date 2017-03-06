Shore & Kayak Fishing
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of Angler's Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida-Longboat Key to Boca Grande contributed this expanded excerpt from their book to focus attention on the fantastic shore fishing available to anglers in Southwest Florida. See more at www.anglerpocketguides.com In our continuing search for great fishing away from the troublesome and persistent red tide, we decided to go to the Charlotte Harbor area with a bucket of live shrimp and hit some of our favorite piers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07)
|23 hr
|The Bostonians
|23
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Feb 22
|Roberto
|108
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb 20
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Party man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC