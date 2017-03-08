Punta Gorda police officer enters not guilty plea
The Punta Gorda police officer charged in the shooting death of a woman at a Citizen's Academy session has entered a plea of not guilty. The State Attorney's Office charged Coel last month with the August death of 73-year-old Mary Knowlton, who was taking part in a 'shoot or don't shoot' role play when Coel's gun fired, killing her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Bernstein Smith
|109
|sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07)
|Mar 6
|The Bostonians
|23
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb 20
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Party man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC