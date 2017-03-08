Punta Gorda police officer enters not...

Punta Gorda police officer enters not guilty plea

The Punta Gorda police officer charged in the shooting death of a woman at a Citizen's Academy session has entered a plea of not guilty. The State Attorney's Office charged Coel last month with the August death of 73-year-old Mary Knowlton, who was taking part in a 'shoot or don't shoot' role play when Coel's gun fired, killing her.

