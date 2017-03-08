Punta Gorda officer pleads not guilty...

Punta Gorda officer pleads not guilty to Citizena s Academy shooting

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The Punta Gorda police officer charged in the shooting death of a 73-year-old woman during a citizens police academy training exercise entered a not guilty plea, according to court documents.

