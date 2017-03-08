Punta Gorda officer charged in fatal academy shooting fired
Punta Gorda Police Officer Lee Coel, the man who shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a police academy, has been fired by the city. A Cape Coral woman has rejoined her husband in jail on hundreds of charges of the sexual abuse of children, this time in Alabama.
