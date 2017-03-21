Punta Gorda city officials mull possi...

Punta Gorda city officials mull possible changes to major roadway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. City officials are considering converting West Retta Esplanade Road to a one-way roadway from U.S. 41 to Shreve Street to ease traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Labor ready / people ready 22 hr Gina 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Mar 12 J Kline 31
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mar 11 meeda 111
sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07) Mar 6 The Bostonians 23
Nude beach (Apr '13) Feb 20 tom 10
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Feb '17 Michele Tyson 70
Police and fire department on tolles drive in N... Feb '17 Dmschwemer 2
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC