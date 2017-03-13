Punta Gorda burglar who stole gun arrested in 13 car burglaries

After a total of 13 vehicles were broken into and several items taken from them, including a gun, a suspect has been arrested. William Tyler Chieffo, 25 of Punta Gorda, was charged with several burglary-related charges, four counts of petit theft, three counts of grand theft of property worth more than $300, credit card theft, and grand theft of a firearm.

