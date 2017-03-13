Officer used personal gun in Punta Gorda citizen's academy shooting
Documents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement contain new details in the accidental shooting death of Mary Knowlton at the Punta Gorda Citizen's Academy in August 2016. According to the documents, Officer Lee Coel loaded his personal .38 caliber Smith and Wesson with bullets from his car.
