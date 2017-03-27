Lee County man convicted of failing to register as sex offender
Eric David Erdmann, who lives in part of Punta Gorda that's still considered Lee County, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Following a sex offense conviction in Oregon in July of 2010, he was required to register as a sex offender, which he did.
