Hit-and-run Walmart theft lands Port Charlotte woman in jail

A 51-year-old Port Charlotte woman allegedly stole $122.97 worth of merchandise while using a motorized cart at a Punta Gorda Walmart, then struck an assistant manager with the cart before fleeing the store on foot. Pauline La Cour is accused of retail theft and resisting a merchant after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said she took several pieces of clothing, folded them and put them under her on the seat of the cart.

