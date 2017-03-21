Growing Brush Fire Threatens Structures in Henry and Charlotte Counties
A 10-acre brush fire sparked in Punta Gorda is threatening the state prison and homes in its path, according to Charlotte Fire and EMS. According to Charlotte County Fire, "It's intense at 31121 Oil Well Road in between US-41 and I-75."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lehigh Acres Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mar 12
|J Kline
|31
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|meeda
|111
|sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07)
|Mar 6
|The Bostonians
|23
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb 20
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb '17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb '17
|Tru dat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC