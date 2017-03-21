Growing brush fire threatens structur...

Growing brush fire threatens structures in Charlotte Co.

Friday Mar 17 Read more: NBC2 News

A 10-acre brush fire sparked in Punta Gorda threatens the state prison and homes in its path, according to Charlotte Fire and EMS. The agency says that because of the growing fire, a strike team out of Lee County, the Florida Forest Service, as well as a chopper, have been called in to help protect the structures.

