Featured Artists at Sea Grape Gallery

From March 2 to April 6, Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be featuring two of their artists, Kitt Moran, oil painter, and Nancy Giffin, Nantucket basket and Shaker box artist. Kitt Moran, an award-winning artist, paints using bright colors and focuses on slightly abstract portraits, landscapes, happy children, domestic and not so domestic animals along with birds and still life.

