FDLE: No evidence Punta Gorda officer intended to kill retired librarian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found no evidence that a since-fired Punta Gorda police officer intended use lethal ammunition in the August shooting that killed a retired librarian Officer Lee Coel was fired and is facing a felony first-degree manslaughter charge for his role as the trigger man in the killing of Mary Knowlton during a citizen's police academy training exercise.

