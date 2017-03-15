FDLE: No evidence Punta Gorda officer intended to kill retired librarian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found no evidence that a since-fired Punta Gorda police officer intended use lethal ammunition in the August shooting that killed a retired librarian Officer Lee Coel was fired and is facing a felony first-degree manslaughter charge for his role as the trigger man in the killing of Mary Knowlton during a citizen's police academy training exercise.
