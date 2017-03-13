Deputies seek help in locating missing 2-month-old girl
CHARLOTTE Co., Fla. -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-month-old girl that was last seen on March 1. She should be in the care and custody of her step-father, James Gregg Fender, 54, of 17150 River Ranch Ct., Punta Gorda.
