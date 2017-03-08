Cop who fatally shot retiree during role-play scenario is fired

A police officer has been fired seven months after shooting and killing a 73-year-old retiree during a live gun demonstration in an accident that rattled a Florida community, CBS affiliate WINK-TV reports . Lee Coel shot Mary Knowlton at police headquarters in Punta Gorda, Florida, in August 2016, during a class meant to teach citizens about the decisions police officers face on the job.

