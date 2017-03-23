Car show, auction a hit at Lee Civic Center
For years, promoter Rob Maglothlin, had dreamt of holding his car event at a location such as the Lee Civic Center. When the opportunity presented itself, he jumped at it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Labor ready / people ready
|Wed
|Gina
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mar 12
|J Kline
|31
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|meeda
|111
|sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07)
|Mar 6
|The Bostonians
|23
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb '17
|Dmschwemer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC