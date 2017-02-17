Three hospitalized after pickup truck...

Three hospitalized after pickup truck sandwiched on SR 31

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A pickup truck was sandwiched Friday morning in a wreck involving a tanker and log truck on State Road 31 near Bermont Road. PUNTA GORDA, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) Mon tom 10
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Feb 19 kenmsr 107
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Feb 19 Michele Tyson 70
Police and fire department on tolles drive in N... Feb 17 Dmschwemer 2
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Feb 12 Tru dat 5
First les exp (Dec '12) Feb 3 Party man 7
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Jan 30 401 Via Cintia 2
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC