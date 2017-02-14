Therapy dogs calm anxious travelers at Florida airport
Punta Gorda Airport kicked off their program Monday. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports it's one of about 20 airports nationwide partnering with therapy dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Mabel
|104
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Sun
|Tru dat
|5
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb 3
|Party man
|7
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
|health care (Sep '13)
|Jan 26
|Trumpster
|150
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15)
|Jan 18
|Anthony
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC