Skimmers found on pumps at Charlotte ...

Skimmers found on pumps at Charlotte County stations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: NBC2 News

State inspectors found them at the Shell/Pik 'N Run station on Tamiami Trial near Toledo Blade Boulevard, the Marathon on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, and the Marathon on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda. "It's kinda scary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First les exp (Dec '12) Feb 3 Party man 7
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Jan 30 401 Via Cintia 2
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Jan 27 Stuffstolenbysheriff 103
health care (Sep '13) Jan 26 Trumpster 150
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Jan 23 J Kline 28
The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15) Jan 18 Anthony 3
News PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14) Jan '17 George 8
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,775,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC