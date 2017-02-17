Punta Gorda's Wine & Jazz Festival Returns Feb. 25

One of the mellowest little festivals in Southwest Florida, the Punta Gorda's Chamber of Commerce's Wine and Jazz Festival at Laishley Park returns on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its 12th year. Less than an hour south on I-75, Punta Gorda is a charming small town with a pretty waterfront downtown park, and that's where the festival is staged.

