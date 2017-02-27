Punta Gorda man finishes race after n...

Punta Gorda man finishes race after nearly dying

After nearly dying from a heart attack during a half-marathon 27 days ago, a Punta Gorda man finished that race Friday. Craig Smith is an avid runner, yet 7.2 miles into the Hands Across the Harbor half-marathon in January, he suddenly collapsed.

