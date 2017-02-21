Police chief and cop charged after woman was shot dead

Protests erupt in LA after off-duty cop was filmed pulling his gun and opening fire at a gang of teens in scuffle that began because they 'walked on his lawn' Trump SCRAPS Obama's transgender bathroom rules: Order which told public schools to let trans students use the bathroom of their gender identity is axed Conservative activist plans Wikileaks-style release of 'hundreds of hours' of footage of journalists at work in newsrooms - with CNN his main target Woman who suffered from anorexia and bulimia and who successfully fought efforts to force-feed her dies at age 30 weighing 69lbs Forget five a day, you should eat 10 portions of fruit and veg to cut your risk of early death, researchers find San Jose drowns: 50,000 people are told to leave their homes as entire California neighborhoods sink under water after worst floods for 100 years caused by 'atmospheric river' Wife of ex-cop who ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.