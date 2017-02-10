Person of interest sought in Punta Gorda car burglaries
The Punta Gorda Police Department is working to prevent car break-ins in a new way, encouraging people to have what they call a "9 p.m. routine." At 9 o'clock every night, people need to make sure their cars are locked, garage doors closed, and valuables kept out of sight, PGPD said.
