Officer, chief charged in fatal citizens academy exercise
Prosecutors in southwest Florida have filed charges against an officer who accidentally shot a woman to death during a citizens academy "shoot/don't shoot" exercise, as well as the officer's boss. State Attorney Stephen Russell announced Wednesday that Punta Gorda Police Officer Lee Coel has been charged with felony manslaughter and faces up to 30 years in prison.
