FPL to build eight more solar farms
Florida Power & Light Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center in Punta Gorda, one of three new solar power generation plants that began producing power on Dec. 31, according to an FPL news release. Each of the three plants can produce 74.5 megawatts of power, and combined triple the utility's previous generation capacity of 110 megawatts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Mon
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Sun
|kenmsr
|107
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb 3
|Party man
|7
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC