Florida police chief and officer charged in fatal shooting of retiree during training exercise
Officer Lee Coel, who is accused of firing the fatal shot that killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton, is charged with felony manslaughter with a firearm. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
