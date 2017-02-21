Florida 12 mins ago 2:30 p.m.Punta Gorda police chief placed on administrative leave
At a Thursday morning press conference, Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik announced that Police Chief Tom Lewis has been placed on administrative leave. On Wednesday, the State Attorney's Office announced that Lewis was being charged with culpable negligence , a misdemeanor, following an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Roberto
|108
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb 20
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb 3
|Party man
|7
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC