Donation ties Punta Gorda women toget...

Donation ties Punta Gorda women together as a kidney sistersa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

That's what two Punta Gorda women are calling themselves four weeks after one of them received a kidney transplant from the other. "Even the surgeons said it's probably the most perfect match they've ever seen," said Tracie Juiliano, whose donation spared neighbor Kiki Bernard from dialysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) 5 hr kenmsr 107
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) 12 hr Michele Tyson 70
Police and fire department on tolles drive in N... Fri Dmschwemer 2
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Feb 12 Tru dat 5
First les exp (Dec '12) Feb 3 Party man 7
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Jan 30 401 Via Cintia 2
health care (Sep '13) Jan 26 Trumpster 150
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC