Decision expected on Punta Gorda Police Academy shooting
The City of Punta Gorda and Mary Knowlton's family reached an agreement on a proposed $2 million settlement in the accidental fatal shooting at the city's Citizen Police Academy. The City of Punta Gorda and Mary Knowlton's family reached an agreement on a proposed $2 million settlement in the accidental fatal shooting at the city's Citizen Police Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Roberto
|108
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb 20
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb 3
|Party man
|7
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC