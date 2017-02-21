Decision expected on Punta Gorda Police Academy shooting

The City of Punta Gorda and Mary Knowlton's family reached an agreement on a proposed $2 million settlement in the accidental fatal shooting at the city's Citizen Police Academy. The City of Punta Gorda and Mary Knowlton's family reached an agreement on a proposed $2 million settlement in the accidental fatal shooting at the city's Citizen Police Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.