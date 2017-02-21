Bill would ease restrictions on craft distilleries
Senate Bill 166 would allow craft distillers to sell more product to the public, increase the number of gallons they can produce, as well as set up additional shops in the county they currently manufacture in. There are three craft distilleries in Southwest Florida: Wicked Dolphin in Cape Coral, List Distillery in Fort Myers, and Alligator Bay in Punta Gorda.
