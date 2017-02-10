10 people arrested on firearms and drug charges in Punta Gorda

Several firearms, knives and ammunition were reported stolen from a home on the 6100 block of Austrian Boulevard in Punta Gorda on Feb. 18. As a result, deputies obtained search warrants for the Flamingo Hotel, 12420 Tamiami Trail, and a home at 1223 Hickory Ave. - Brian Smith, 28, Homeless, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Dealing in Stolen property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm/Ammo after being a Convicted Felon, Violation of Probation, Failure to Register as a Convicted Felon. - Tina Brown, 48, of Punta Gorda, Possession of a Controlled Substance , Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Register as a Convicted Felon.

