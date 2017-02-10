10 arrested for stealing guns, knives from Punta Gorda home
Ten people were arrested in connection with the report of stolen firearms, ammunition, and knives from a Punta Gorda home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. The report says the robbery happened Saturday, February 18, in the 6100 block of Austrian Boulevard off Bermont Road a little more than a mile northeast of the Punta Gorda Airport.
