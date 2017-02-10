10 arrested for stealing guns, knives...

10 arrested for stealing guns, knives from Punta Gorda home

Ten people were arrested in connection with the report of stolen firearms, ammunition, and knives from a Punta Gorda home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. The report says the robbery happened Saturday, February 18, in the 6100 block of Austrian Boulevard off Bermont Road a little more than a mile northeast of the Punta Gorda Airport.

