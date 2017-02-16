1 injured in Punta Gorda Airport plan...

1 injured in Punta Gorda Airport plane crash

Saturday Feb 11

A lightweight plane went down in the wooded area near the Punta Gorda Airport Saturday afternoon, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS. One 60-year-old man was aboard the aircraft that was found in the trees.

