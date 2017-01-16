SWFL honors Martin Luther King Jr.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida residents will have the opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. and attend the following events taking place Monday: In Fort Myers, a parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library on 3095 Blount St., and concludes at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St. A parade is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Naples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.