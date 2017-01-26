Suspect uses movie prop money to swindle victims in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda police said the first theft happened at the clubhouse of Seven Palms apartment complex on January 19th. The victim said they arranged the meet-up on the app Offer Up to buy sell an iPhone.
