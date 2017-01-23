Punta Gorda fish kill clean up

Punta Gorda fish kill clean up

Tuesday Jan 17

The canals in the city of Punta Gorda have been affected by red tide. More so this year than most other years this has caused a significant impact on the fish population in our canal system in Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles .

