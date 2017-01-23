Promotions awarded in Cadet Squadron

The Cadet Squadron of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron, headquartered at the Punta Gorda Airport, did not skip a beat just because it was a new year. At the first meeting of 2017, command of the cadets passed from Major Mikehla L. Hicks to 1st Lt Cooper L. Whitten pictured above.

