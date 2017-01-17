Maid of honour 'downed bottle of whisky, nearly ran over best man with his own car - then exposed herself to police' A woman dubbed the worst maid of honour downed a bottle of spirits at a wedding before hijacking a car and nearly running over the best man, before exposing herself to police and assaulting two medics. Amanda Willis, 35, was tasked with the honour at her friend Jennifer's wedding to David Butler in Punta Gorda, Florida, on January 6. But as the newlyweds enjoyed their first dance, Willis downed a bottle of Fireball whisky and began acting drunk within half an hour.

