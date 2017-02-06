Grandmother punched in Punta Gorda road rage incident
A 76-year old grandmother in Punta Gorda was the victim of a violent road rage incident where she was punched in the face. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said Mark Salinardi, 48, punched the woman after he rear ended her car and then took off.
