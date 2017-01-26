Father, son arrested in Punta Gorda drug raid
A search warrant had been obtained to search the home located at 3021 Roma Court and upon arrival, Narcotics detectives made forced entry after getting no response by knocking. Inside the home, they found 55-year-old Robert Andrew Nicolas III, and his son, 31-year-old Robert Andrew Nicholas IV.
