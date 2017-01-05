Charlotte County mulls settlement in ...

Charlotte County mulls settlement in sexual battery case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The juvenile victim's parents claim the county didn't do enough to protect their son, then 7 years old, when he was molested by Punta Gorda resident Chase Panem at a swim camp at South County Regional Park in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14) Jan 5 George 8
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Jan 5 Jenn 4
health care (Sep '13) Dec 27 Bahaah 149
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Dec 19 Jtaltian 102
News Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10) Dec 11 Wtenchin247 82
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Dec '16 GloriusGoodness 29
News Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C... Nov '16 Unknown 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,847 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC