Charlotte County men accused of scamming phone seller
Two men are in custody after allegedly using fake money to buy a phone, the Punta Gorda Police Department said. Kameron Harris, 21, and Stefan Sweet, 18, were arrested Tuesday after scamming 18-year-old Mikiah Boyd out of hundreds of dollars, according to police.
