Charlotte County men accused of scamm...

Charlotte County men accused of scamming phone seller

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Two men are in custody after allegedly using fake money to buy a phone, the Punta Gorda Police Department said. Kameron Harris, 21, and Stefan Sweet, 18, were arrested Tuesday after scamming 18-year-old Mikiah Boyd out of hundreds of dollars, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Mon 401 Via Cintia 2
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Jan 27 Stuffstolenbysheriff 103
health care (Sep '13) Jan 26 Trumpster 150
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Jan 23 J Kline 28
The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15) Jan 18 Anthony 3
News PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14) Jan 5 George 8
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Jan 5 Jenn 4
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC