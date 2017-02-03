Canadian Radio Announcer To Broadcast From Fishermen's Village
The voice of Canada Calling radio network, Prior Smith, will be on site at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda from 9 to 11 am on Tuesday, February 7 after which he will do the daily newscast live from local affiliate Seaview WCVU FM 104.9 at noon. The Canada Calling radio network airs in Florida during the peak winter tourist season from November to April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Party man
|7
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Jan 27
|Stuffstolenbysheriff
|103
|health care (Sep '13)
|Jan 26
|Trumpster
|150
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15)
|Jan 18
|Anthony
|3
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Jan 5
|George
|8
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC