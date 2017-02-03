Canadian Radio Announcer To Broadcast From Fishermen's Village

The voice of Canada Calling radio network, Prior Smith, will be on site at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda from 9 to 11 am on Tuesday, February 7 after which he will do the daily newscast live from local affiliate Seaview WCVU FM 104.9 at noon. The Canada Calling radio network airs in Florida during the peak winter tourist season from November to April.

