Allegiant Airlines to offer new nonst...

Allegiant Airlines to offer new nonstop flights to Louisville, Kentucky

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WWSB

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Allegiant Airlines will be offering new nonstop service from Louisville, Kentucky to southwest Florida beginning May 25, 2017.

